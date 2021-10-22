The Witcher 3 mod fixes the game's spelling and grammar mistakes

A new mod for The Witcher 3 fixes a whole bunch of spelling, grammar, and formatting issues players will come across in the unmodded version of the game.

Created by PaulR0013 and uploaded to Nexus Mods (thanks, PCGamesN), the mod is titled Grammar of the Path - TW3 Text Cleanup Project, and it's designed to "cleanup the many typos, spacing, formatting, inaccuracies, and other issues related to the game's text." According to the modder, the mod edits over 1,000 lines of in-game text across the game's quests, glossary, character and bestiary journal entries, books, notices, and dialogue, all in an effort to improve immersion.

(Image credit: PaulR0013 (via Nexus Mods))

Typos and the like are pretty common in video games, but they're especially prevalent in The Witcher 3, not to mention CD Projekt Red's more recent release, Cyberpunk 2077. For plenty of folks, they're minor enough that they can just gloss over them and trek on with their journey, but some players find the mistakes disruptive to their ability to become immersed in the story. It's understandable, as it's a plain reminder that you're not actually Geralt of Rivia and instead just a person playing a video game developed by other people.

If you're in the latter camp, you can download PaulR0013's mod now, even if you're still running the vanilla version of the game. That said, the modder recommends you also download their other mods: Brothers in Arms: TW3 Ultimate Bug Fix, a comprehensive collection of bug fixes, and Witcher Lore Collection, which apparently adds over 200 missing books, journal entries, and other missing text to the in-game glossary. ﻿

For more ways to shake things up, here are the best Witcher 3 mods we've found so far.