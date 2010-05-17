The Week In Sci-Fi

Your weekly SF calendar – including the last-ever Ashes To Ashes
MONDAY 17 MAY
- True Blood ’s only just finished on FX, and now you can buy the second season on DVD and Blu-ray. Not your bag? Why not check out Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise doing Philip K Dick as Minority Report makes its hi-def debut.
- FlashForward continues on Five at 9pm (enjoy it while you can!), while CBBC's futuristic gameshow Mission: 2110 is on CBBC at 5.45pm.
TUESDAY 18 MAY
- Loads of SF TV tonight, with Stargate Universe on Sky 1 at 8pm, The Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm, Fringe on Sky1 at 10pm, and V on Syfy at 10pm.
WEDNESDAY 19 MAY
- See what the Winchester brothers are up to as Supernatural continues on Living at 9pm.
THURSDAY 20 MAY
- Legend Of The Seeker continues on Syfy at 8pm. It's followed at 10pm by a double bill of the woeful Painkiller Jane . Warehouse 13 is on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- FlashForward creator Robert J Sawyer asks you to Watch , Scarlett Thomas invites you to Our Tragic Universe , and John Meaney has a nasty case of Absorption . The connection? They’re all in bookshops today.
- Loads of signings at London's Forbidden Planet today: there's a triple bill of authors, with China Mieville, Mark Charan Newton and Adam Nevill , while Chris Claremont keeps the comics end up.
FRIDAY 21 MAY
- SEASON FINALE! It's the last ever Ashes To Ashes on BBC One at 9pm.
- Lost isn't too far behind on Sky1 - it's the penultimate week of the show. To celebrate, stick with Sky1 for a couple of documentaries about the show.
- Donnie Darko kid Jake Gyllenhaal turns action hero in big-budget videogame adap Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time . You probably won’t be quite so fussed about Heartless , which is also in cinemas.
SATURDAY 22 MAY
- It’s "The Hungry Earth, the first half of a Silurian two-parter in Doctor Who on BBC One at 6.15pm. Confidential follows as ever.
- It’s the Bristol International Comic & Small Press Exp o . Most informative title ever.
- Learn How To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse in Chorley .
- Celebrate 30 years of The Empire Strikes Back at The Garrison Strikes Back at the National Space Centre in Leicester.
SUNDAY 16 MAY
- It's your sci-fi rest day. Use it wisely.
Got an event you’d like to see in SFX’s listings? Drop us a line at sfxevents@futurenet.co.uk .