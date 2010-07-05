The Week In Sci-Fi

Your week of sci-fi and fantasy, including the release of Predators

MONDAY 5 JULY

Catch top Brazilian comic book artists Fábio Moon & Gabriel Bá at a discussion and Q&A on at the Udderbelly on London's South Bank. It kicks off at 10pm.

at a discussion and Q&A on at the Udderbelly on London's South Bank. It kicks off at 10pm. Chuck returns on Virgin 1 at 9pm, while Being Erica is on E4 at 10pm.

returns on Virgin 1 at 9pm, while is on E4 at 10pm. A busy day down the video shop (or whatever you call them these days) with Percy Jackson And The Lightning Thie f , Stargate Universe : season one , the last series of Ashes To Ashes , vintage ITV series Chimera out on DVD and the Predator : Ultimate Hunter Edition out on Blu-ray.

TUESDAY 6 JULY

Tuesday's used to be so packed with sci-fi but now the flag's just carried by Smallville on E4 at 9pm.

WEDNESDAY 7 JULY

More communing with the dead in Ghost Whisperer on Living at 9pm.

THURSDAY 8 JULY

Robert Rodriguez attempts to banish the memory of AvP: Requiem with long-awaited sequel Predators .

. Today’s new books include Rhys Thomas’s On The Third Day , Christopher Ransom’s T he Haunting Of James Hastings , Christopher Farnsworth’s Blood Oath , Rowena Corey Daniels’s The King’s Bastard and a trio of Eleventh Doctor novels: Gary Russell's The Glamour Chase , Una McCormack's The King's Dragon and Oli Smith's Nuclear Time .

, Christopher Ransom’s , Christopher Farnsworth’s , Rowena Corey Daniels’s and a trio of Eleventh Doctor novels: Gary Russell's , Una McCormack's and Oli Smith's . Painkiller Jane continues to inflict suffering and misery on Syfy at 10pm.

FRIDAY 9 JULY

Squeeeee! The latest instalment in the Twilight Saga , Eclipse , gets the nation swooning in cinemas. But are you Team Jacob or Team Edward?

SATURDAY 10 JULY

How To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse comes to Buxton for a long weekend.

comes to Buxton for a long weekend. Fancy a Medium catch up? Go all the way back to the start of season one on CBS drama from 10pm.

SUNDAY 11 JULY