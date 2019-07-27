The sprawling role-playing epic Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch next month

Obsidian worked wonders in creating a wonderful tabletop-esque adventure with the Pillars of Eternity games. Now you can take the sprawling fantasy epic on the road when Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition comes to Nintendo Switch next month.
Launching on August 8, Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition includes all additional content, including The White March: Parts I & II expansions, and updates from the PC version. It'll also have updated controls and UI that match the Switch's handheld and TV modes, a raised level cap, expanded party AI options, and new difficulty levels. You can check out the announcement trailer for the Switch version right here:
After having an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign that brought in almost $4 million, the original Pillars of Eternity launched in March of 2015, then PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017. It's an "isometric, party-based computer RPG set in a new fantasy world" with real-time, tabletop-like combat that can be paused at anytime for tactical decision making. It's a fantastic rendition of Dungeons and Dragons in game form.
Pillars of Eternity joins Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dragon Quest XI, and even Link’s Awakening as another sprawling adventure game on Nintendo Switch. You should be occupied for sometime if you're a fan of stepping into gigantic fantasy worlds.
