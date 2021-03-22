The Sims 4 gives the community the bunk beds they've been asking for

The Sims 4 is getting bunk beds in its next free update, and the community is elated after years of asking for the ability to stack beds in build mode.

The update was confirmed in a tweet from the official Sims account, and it will add bunk beds, trait improvements, and improved textures on consoles. Bunk beds have been an incredibly popular community request since the game launched back in 2014. Many Simmers have to create their own makeshift bunk beds, either by using custom content or by using the platform tool that debuted with The Sims 4: Snowy Escape .

But now the bunk beds are an actual feature, and they won't be behind a paywall. Needless to say, after The Sims 4 Kits controversy , the community is ecstatic about the bunk bed update, especially since it looks like the beds will be fully customizable (i.e., different swatches for each bed as well as a frame swatch option). Here's what some of the community members had to say about the bunk bed update.

OMGMarch 22, 2021 See more

happy bunk beds week! pic.twitter.com/VOnq5suUPKMarch 22, 2021 See more

TRAIT IMPROVEMENTS ⁉️⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/3Gc4gQpPngMarch 22, 2021 See more

trait improvements??? bunk beds??? are they actually getting their shit together omg pic.twitter.com/teHY0UIzgrMarch 22, 2021 See more

Wait so we get bunk beds, improved traits and a Livestream?! What a dream 😍💞 pic.twitter.com/VBUOq1aOd8March 22, 2021 See more

But many Simmers are just as excited for the upcoming Trait improvements. The Trait system in The Sims 4 lets you pick three Traits for your Sim or their pet, and they include things like "childish" or "materialistic." When I make myself in the Sims I always choose "hot-headed," and "glutton" to keep the brand strong. These Traits determine which Whims your Sim will get, which are specified wants - like Sims Alyssa sometimes wants to get in a fight to satisfy that hot-headed Trait. It's unclear exactly what Trait improvements are coming, but The Sims 4 will be doing a livestream on their official Twitch channel tomorrow, March 23 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 6pm GMT to walk you through the update's details.

The Sims 4 update is free and goes live on all platforms tomorrow, March 23 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT.