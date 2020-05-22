The Outer Worlds is now available for pre-order on Switch

We're less than two weeks away from The Outer Worlds' debut on Nintendo Switch, and now you can pre-order to secure your copy.

It's taking a bit longer than expected for Obsidian's extraterrestrial RPG to land on Switch. Originally planned for a March 6 launch on Switch, Obsidian and publisher Private Division understandably delayed the release date due to office closures in the wake of the pandemic. We learned in March that June 5 would finally give Switch fans The Outer Worlds, and at last pre-orders are officially open.

If you want to make 100% sure you're playing on June 5, head to the listing on Nintendo's website or check retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart. You'll have your choice of a physical copy or digital code, but be prepared for a 6gb day one update that "will optimize gameplay, provide additional hi-res textures, and include other fixes."

Our review for The Outer Worlds at launch found a lot to love in the artfully-realized world, human-like NPCs, and smart writing. "Obsidian's talent for sharp writing, choice-based narrative, and complex role-playing systems have coalesced together to create one of the strongest new IPs of the generation with The Outer Worlds," Alex Avard wrote at the time.

Expect some visual and performance compromises on Switch, but thankfully most games ported to Switch from more powerful hardware have held up surprisingly well. Also, it'll be good to bring The Outer Worlds on commutes (when commutes are a thing again, anyway).

