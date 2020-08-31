The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon gameplay video shows new areas, weapons, and quests

A new developer walkthrough video for The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon takes you on a lovely walk through an asteroid colony gone wrong.

The nearly 12-minute video offers our best look yet at the first piece of story DLC for The Outer Worlds . On top of showing off the new Gorgon Asteroid setting, from the relative civilization of the Sprat Shack to the dangerous stretches of Marauder-patrolled wastes, it also includes narration from Peril on Gorgon game director Carrie Patel.

The video follows the course of picking up and completing one mission, in which a colonist asks for help locating her missing husband's favorite flask. Minor spoiler warning, but it turns out the missing husband was almost certainly affected by whatever strange force is driving the settlers of Gorgon mad and turning them into bloodthirsty marauders. Since this is The Outer Worlds, it's up to you whether you deliver the bad news, lie to soften the blow, or blow her off entirely.

The video also introduces one of the new Science Weapons coming to The Outer Worlds in this new DLC: the Pest Extermination Tool, or P.E.T. It's a big two-hander with flame jets on the side, but what really makes it special is the gravity plating that lets you yank enemies toward you so you can start laying into them ASAP. Melee fans who want to spend as little time face-tanking ranged enemies as possible should definitely put that on their shopping list.

Peril on Gorgon will also introduce audio logs to The Outer Worlds in the form of "portable phonographs", giving you a way to hear the voices and stories of the settlers who have gone missing. The new DLC is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 8, so you don't have long to wait to start exploring the story of the colony yourself.