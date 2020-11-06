The Medium delayed to January 2021

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console exclusive The Medium has been delayed to 2021.

The anticipated horror game from Blooper Team will now launch on Microsoft's next-gen consoles and PC early next year, on January 28, 2021. You can see the full announcement below from Blooper Team, in which the developer partly attributes the delay to the COVID-19 situation in Poland.

We have important message to share with you#TheMedium #Blooberteam #XboxSeriesX #XboxSeriesS #PCgame #STEAMgame pic.twitter.com/XbpQUOyJj3November 6, 2020

"The additional development time will allow us to add further polish, ensuring we deliver our innovative, genre-pushing vision of interactive psychological horror," the statement reads. "Rest assured, the delay will not stop us sharing information with you, and you can expect us to unravel a few more layers of The Medium's great mystery soon."

The Medium was originally set to launch on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on December 10, 2020. From the sounds of the statement, it certainly seems like Blooper Team wanted to avoid going up against Cyberpunk 2077, which is now due to launch on the same day in December (recently, Path of Exile's expansion was delayed to Cyberpunk 2077's move to December).

Nonetheless, there's still plenty to look forward to with Blooper Team's new game when it does eventually launch. A reality-altering horror game set in Poland during the 1990s, you'll adventure across multiple realities at once, at the same time. It's a pretty ambitious design philosophy from Blooper Team, that's for sure.

If you're still looking to put down a pre-order for Microsoft's more powerful next-gen console before it releases next week, head over to our Xbox Series X pre-orders guide for more.