The JSA are back in Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 preview

Dark Nights: Death Metal rolls on with an early look at #2, which involves a whole host of twisted versions of popular DC heroes – along with the Justice Society of America, Swamp Thing, Wonder Woman, Jonah Hex, and more.

"Get ready to scream…with excitement! More mysteries of the Dark Multiverse will be revealed in July’s Dark Nights: Death Metal #2! Along with a hallmark Jay Garrick and Wally West reunion, Wonder Woman and Swamp Thing will roar across the horrifying Dark Multiverse landscape alongside Batman, Jonah Hex and Harley Quinn!" reads DC's official description of the issue.

"Can the remaining survivors of Perpetua’s grand design stand each other long enough to form a plan and take back the planet? Plus, what’s Lobo doing in space, who is the Robin King, and when will the Darkest Knight appear? Don’t miss the second chapter of the wildest ride in the DC universe, hitting shelves on July 14 from the epic team of Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion and FCO Plascencia!"

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 already delved into the wonky world of the Dark Multiverse with a T-Rex Batman, a twisted Themyscira turned into Hell on Earth, and more – all stemming from the Batman Who Laughs' apparent conquest of Earth.

Newsarama ran down everything you need to know about #1 – including the existence of "Crisis Energy", the secrets of the DC Multiverse, and more. Read all about it right here.

Death Metal reunites the Dark Nights: Metal creative team of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, who came together with 2011's 'New 52' Batman relaunch.