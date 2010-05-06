The Evolution of Russell Crowe

After appearing in an episode of Spyforce aged eight in 1972, and a brief appearance in The Young Doctors five years later, Crowe landed a four episode stint in our favourite Australian neighbourhood – Erinsborough.

As Kenny, Crowe brings the beefy lug charm (ahem) in Neighbours , playing a small-time crook and buddy to Craig McLaghlan’s Henry Mitchell. We wonder if they’ve ever asked Crowe to return…

Little Or Large? The skinniest we’ve ever seen him! He had youth on his side back then, of course.