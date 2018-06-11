The Elder Scrolls 6 officially announced

It finally happened people: The Elder Scrolls 6 has been announced. Currently in pre-production Bethesda confirmed it was ON. There's no Elder Scrolls 6 release date yet but we do have the first Elder Scrolls 6 trailer, possibly showing a new Elder Scrolls 6 engine:

Aaaand that's it. Just the trailer and a shot of landscape that everyone's currently frantically trying to identify. The two most popular options at the moment are Hammerfell or High Rock.

If it's Hammerfell then that puts us in Redguard territory, something we've not seen Bethesda focus on since 1998's The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, a more action adventure focused take on the series. High Rock on the other hand is an area that borders Hammerfell and is where the Bretons originate from. That's actually more likely as Elder Scrolls lore states it's a more cloudy area, matching that opening shot of the trailer. It's also know for it's castles, fortifications and craggy terrain, totally matching the trailer.

Other options in the past had included Valenwood but that's a very heavily forested area which doesn't fit the trailer. Elsweyr was another fan favourite, home of the Khajiit but, coin aside, that's also another very jungle/woodland area so not fitting what little Bethesda has shown.