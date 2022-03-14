The demigods in Elden Ring were all named after George R.R. Martin (sort of)

It appears the four main demigods in Elden Ring were all named after George R.R. Martin’s initials.

As pointed out by PC Gamer , all of Elden Ring’s main gods and demigods have names that start with one of Game of Thrones author and Elden Ring co-writer George R.R. Martin’s initials.

The rest of this story will make reference to the aforementioned gods and demigods, so we suggest you don’t scroll any further if you wish to remain completely Elden Ring spoiler-free.

According to PC Gamer, it looks like everyone carrying the eight named Great Runes has a name that begins with either G, R, or M. This includes Godfrey, Godwyn, Godrick, Morgott, Mogh, Rennala, Radagon, Radahn, Rykard, Ranni, Renna, Marika, Malenia, Miquella, and Maliketh. That’s a lot of G, R, and M’s for it to be a coincidence.

Now that it's been pointed out, it seems obvious, especially since some players have found themselves struggling to remember the very similar names of many of the game's central characters.

How big of a say the Game of Thrones author had on the naming of these Elden Ring characters is up for debate, but it’s clear his presence on the project provided some kind of influence in the naming process. In fact, George R.R. Martin said himself that he did "just a bit of worldbuilding" on Elden Ring and that he actually attributes “almost all the credit” for Elden Ring’s success to Miyazaki and his team.

That isn’t to say that George R.R. Martin isn’t a fan though, as shortly before the game’s release, the author revealed that Elden Ring “looks incredible.” This may have come as a surprise to the game’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki who, after this comment from Martin, said Elden Ring's "distorted" world may leave George R.R. Martin "a bit shocked."