The Curse Of Harrison Ford

Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Return Of The Jedi (1977-1983)



The franchise that propelled Ford’s career into the stratosphere – and he was in career-massacre mode right off the bat, leaving Hamill’s in a pulpy heap by the side of the road.



“So why aren’t I Harrison Ford?” the man who was Luke Skywalker once barked to a reporter. “I don’t know – I’m just NOT.”