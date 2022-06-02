The Callisto Protocol launches this December

The Callisto Protocol, the new game from Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield, got its gameplay debut at Sony's State of Play event today, and it's set to release on December 2, 2022.

The game will launch globally across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. A big variety of pre-order bonuses and various deluxe editions are already starting to be detailed, but you can get the information on those over on the official site (opens in new tab).

The first trailer for the game looks pretty much exactly like what you'd expect from a new title with Dead Space lineage. A lone protagonist wanders through an abandoned base in outer space, beset by horrifying monsters from every side. He's even got what looks like an in-universe health bar visible from the game's third-person perspective.

Here, that protagonist is a cargo ship pilot named Jacob Lee, who's trapped inside the Black Iron Prison on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. Both guards and inmates are being affected by a mysterious outbreak turning them into monsters known as Biophage. You'll fight those monsters using a combination of melee and gun combat. A gravity weapon called the GRP can be used to hold enemies in place, or through them into environmental hazards.

The Callisto Protocol was initially announced as a futuristic part of the PUBG universe, but last week Schofield confirmed via Twitter that the game's now set in its own world. "PUBG is awesome, and we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story, and universe."

