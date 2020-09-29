The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is the game's biggest DLC yet

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is a surprise DLC coming to the storied rogue-like.

Creator Edmund McMillen announced the new DLC on the game's nine-year anniversary, describing it as "the final sequel-sized expansion." Repentance is now available to wishlist on Steam, and its newly minted store page is chock-full of details and ever-impressive numbers.

Repentance will add over 130 items, 100 enemies, 25 bosses, two playable characters, 5,000 potential room layouts, and 100 achievements when it arrives. It's also packing "a full alternate path with brand new chapters and a new final boss and ending," according to its Steam page.

"It's a game too big to be called a sequel: Repentance takes Isaac to new heights of roguelike dungeon adventure, as the brave boy descends into the basement for his greatest challenge yet," the page reads. "Isaac's new quest takes him to unknown places he's never been, filled with horrible new enemies and bosses, weapon combos you've never synergized before and items he's never seen... unholy terrors from his wildest dreams and worst nightmares!

"The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is so huge, so new and so feature-packed that it makes previous updates look like prequels," it adds. This is quite the claim given the wealth of DLC and updates the game has received in the past, from Rebirth to Afterbirth. Then again, all of that content also goes to show that Isaac never truly dies, so in a way it's no surprise that Repentance is upping the ante yet again.

Repentance carries a December 31, 2020 release date on Steam, and while this does suggest it will be out by the end of the year, this date is likely just a placeholder. The Binding of Isaac is also available on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but we don't know when Repentance will come to consoles.