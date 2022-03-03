Is The Batman on HBO Max? Here’s when you can stream it from home

The Batman is an exclusive cinema release. However, the movie will eventually come to HBO Max – surprisingly soon, in fact. While Warner Bros. is no longer streaming its big releases day-and-date like it did across 2021 – Dune, The Suicide Squad, and The Matrix Resurrections all benefited – it’s still committed to bringing major blockbusters into homes as quickly as possible.

So let’s run down what we know so far about The Batman on HBO Max, including the expected release date.

When is The Batman releasing on HBO Max?

"The Batman's going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max," WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told the Recode podcast in December 2021. That means we can expect The Batman to arrive 46 days after its first day in the cinema, which is March 4.

Nothing has changed since Kilar's announcement, which makes The Batman’s HBO Max release date is April 19.

Of course, this is only applicable to those who have access to HBO Max in their region. Those in the UK, for example, will likely have to wait a little bit longer to buy or rent it digitally or on Blu-Ray – potentially into June or July if something like Spider-Man: No Way Home is any indication.

Watching The Batman on a streaming service might take even longer than that, sadly. We’ll update this page as soon as we know more.

HBO Max is also set to be the home for two upcoming Batman spin-offs. One revolves around Colin Farrell’s Penguin and is described as a "Scarface" story. The other spin-off is a series based on the GCPD, which will also crossover with the main film.

