TalkRadar 103 - High dimensions

Galactic Mario thrills, Blurs and Chris talks to his boyhood friend about HD/3D gaming

Years of development, stacks of new tech, millions of dollars, no discernable improvement


Far more than an update, Mario's latest again puts all other Wii titles to shame


Other than it being a re-skinned Japanese game

What's your favorite sequel?
Obviously, the point of any sequel is to be better than the first game. Yet even when that's technically the case, few of those follow-ups endure in our hearts the same as theoriginal. Except when they do! We know full well you guys love games with numbers in the title, so let us know your favorite sequel in our forums and we might read it on the air in TalkRadar 104!

Question of the Moment: What are some other gaming blogs you like? Just a casual query, but it'd help us get a sense of what you guys do and don't like if you added a quick reply inthis forum thread.

CONTEST: WIN THIS SHIRT!

Would you like to be seen wearing this ultra-badass shirt entitled, Mighty Kong from our friends atSplitReason.com? Well, all you have to do istell us your favorite Mega Man memory right hereand you’re halfway to fashion glory!


Above: Click to see more pics!

In the office


Above: Meet Spicules! One of Chris' oldest friends just so happens to be in the office and knows a dickload about TVs


Above: Tyler Wilde makes an old bathroomnew again!


Above: Breener96 made a "Big Daddy Blemont" featuring the cutest Little Sister you ever did see!


Above: Charlie is live on the scene, breaking the scoop on things he can never change... thanks batman5273


Above: lol, graboids. lol


Above: lobsterhunt 'splodifies the TalkRadar gang

Post date: May26,2010
T-Dar103 length: 2:55:15
Intro song by: Anamanaguchi
TalkRadar Hotline: 1-877-404-1337 Ext. 327
Visit TalkRadar on:Twitter |iTunes |TalkRadar Archives|TDAR Wiki

GamesRadarChrisAntista

I LIKE TO MAKE THE GAMESRAIDER!!!!!!!1
