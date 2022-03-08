Super Mario Strikers datamine discovers creepy wannabe Mario models

Super Mario Strikers has been hiding some bizarre secrets since it debuted on the GameCube in 2006.

Dataminer @Dogon_McBanana took to Twitter with a thread of examples found within the annals of Super Mario Strikers, including a team of "generic Mario style humans". Aside from resembling comic character Andy Capp, these humanoid models are dressed in Mario-esque costumes, almost as though they're clones.

Was digging through the game's files on a whim, and evidently the final build of Super Mario Strikers on Gamecube just has an entire team's worth of generic Mario style humans and a whole bunch of other unused stuff that I've never seen anybody talk about??

The same thing is seen with DK, with the insinuation, according to @Dogon_McBanana, that each team captain was meant to have their own "unique team of sidekicks" at some point. Each captain, including DK and Luigi, have their own duplicates, textures included, but in a "weird" format.

It seems like at some point each captain was going to have their own unique team of sidekicks. DK has a team of other Kong-like characters, for example. Luigi also has a dupe of himself for his sidekick, likely placeholder. They all have textures, but they're in a weird format.

In addition to these strange characters, the game was hiding a Dull Bones from the Paper Mario series, referred to as a "Medic" in addition to security Pianta characters as seen in Super Mario Sunshine, which appear to have gone unused.

There's also a Dull Bones from the Paper Mario Series fully realized in 3D, labeled as "Medic". I think some form of these security Pinatas were in the E3 Prototype, but so far as I can tell they go unused in the final game.

All of these models come in tandem with a variety of cameras, TV vans, and even an appearance by Shy Guy. Perhaps most interestingly, there were a variety of unused banners and signs, in addition to a variety of unused Mario recolors. There are both Wario and Luigi palette swaps for the plumber, but nothing to explain their presence, beyond apparent character customization that didn't make the cut in the final game.

There's also a whole bunch of unused and early banners and signs, but the texture format for the early stuff seems to be different and I don't have the technical knowledge to fix it, so I didn't bother grabbing screen-caps of many.Mario's Aqua Juice(?) + unused Mario recolors.

As @Dogon_McBanana points out, all of these models are accessible by way of Switch Toolbox, in the event you'd like to see them for yourself.

Of course, there's no official context behind these images, so we'll have to surmise what they may have been used for all on our own. With Mario Strikers: Battle League coming to the Switch this summer, the sport-centric Mario series is seeing a comeback.

Perhaps we'll see unused ideas from the past come to life in the new entry when it launches on June 10. Until then, it's still entertaining to wonder what could have been.

Be sure to check out our full Super Mario Strikers review for a blast from the past.