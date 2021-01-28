Steam Festival February 2021 Edition coming next week with more than 500 demos

The Steam Game Festival February 2021 Edition is coming next week with more than 500 games to try.

The festival is set to begin on February 3 at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT and run through February 9. Like last year's lineup of Steam Game Festivals, players will be able to try out a broad selection of demos from upcoming games, as well as tuning in to special livestreamed presentations and play sessions from the developers behind them.

The first Steam Game Festival of 2021 will also mark the first time Valve will hold its own main livestream event on Steam and Twitch, set to feature "a select group of demos".

We'll have to wait for the festival to properly begin to start downloading all of the demos and trying them out ourselves, but here are the games Valve highlighted in the official trailer for Steam Game Festival February 2021 Edition.

Hazel Sky

Fling to the Finish

Black Book

Almighty: Kill Your Gods

Shady Knight

Genesis Noir

The Riftbreaker

Bloodroots

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield

Siege Survival: Gloria Victis

Blunt Force

Children of Silentown

Narita Boy

Even that small sampling spans genres and all kinds of developers, so it's a safe bet that the actual Festival will have something to pique your interest no matter what you're into. And it's tough to beat that admission cost.