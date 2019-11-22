State of Decay 2 has an early 2020 release date on Steam

State of Decay 2 first dropped in May 2018, but it's finally coming to Steam next year. According to Twitter user lashman , the Steam page for State of Decay 2 is now live even though the listing provides an April 1, 2022 release date.

The "About this Game" section reads "Undead Labs is proud to present our best-ever vision of the zombie apocalypse, coming to Steam in early 2020. Keep your eyes peeled and your weapons ready, and don't forget to Follow this page, because there are some wild surprises in the coming months. This is one apocalypse you won't want to miss." So, ignore that release date and its nod to April Fool's Day, and bank on State of Decay 2 dropping sometime early next year.

State of Decay 2 is an open world zombie survival game that focuses on community building, resource management, and survival methods. It's also a direct sequel to 2013's State of Decay. Because of the game's mechanics, no two communities are identical, and each community has its own set of zombie apocalypse skills. Oddly enough, there's no mention of any DLC included in the Steam version, and State of Decay 2 certainly has plenty of it, including the Daybreak DLC pack which adds an entirely new game mode. However, we do know that the game will support crossplay between Xbox One and Steam.

Stay tuned for any updates on a concrete release date for State of Decay 2 on Steam.