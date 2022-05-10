Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies and we’re not even surprised

Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies across all platforms, with 13 million of that belonging to PC players alone.

According to a recently updated press release on the Stardew Valley official website , as of March 2022, the farming sim is doing incredibly well sales-wise and has sold over 20 million copies. Not bad for a game that was originally developed by just one person back in 2016.

This might not come as too much of a surprise though, as Stardew Valley ’s popularity was demonstrated as early as its initial release when it surpassed one million copies sold within the first two months of being published.

Fans of Stardew Valley will already know how much there is to do on your Grandpa’s farm but regardless, there’s still been five major post-release updates added to the game since launch. Each update has offered additional content such as new maps, items, settings, and more which must have also helped it to reach those impressive sales figures.

In fact, the game is so successful that it has gone on to inspire a number of other independent games that radiate Stardew Valley vibes. Everything from RPG MeetLight , cozy puzzler Lonesome Village , magical sim Wylde Flowers , and retro-looking indie Bit Orchard: Animal Valley have all got a touch of the farming sim's charm about them.

Stardew Valley’s developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone isn’t stopping there though. Whilst still actively working on a Stardew spiritual successor named Haunted Chocolatier , Barone is also working on a second unannounced project .