Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge Oculus Quest trailer immerses you in a galaxy far, far away

Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge will release on Oculus Quest next month, and there's a brand-new trailer to show you just how immersive the experience will be. Check it out above, and read on below for more details.

You can tell from the trailer that this game will put you right in the space boots of a Star Wars character, complete with your very own blaster and a chance to play space darts. There's sprawling landscapes, droid repair depots, and a Porg jump scare in this trailer, so expect the game to be jam-packed with Star Wars meta references.

In Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge, you'll take on the role of a droid repair technician working near Batuu, who crash-lands on the planet and runs into its colorful denizens. Along the way, you'll encounter Star Wars characters like Yoda (played by the legendary Frank Oz), C-3PO (voiced by Anthony Daniels), R2D2, and a brand new cantina bartender named Seezeslak (who you may recognize as SNL's Bobby Moynihan). Even Debra Wilson from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order shows up - just not as her character from the game.

Star Wars: Tales From Galaxy's Edge is just another branch of Star Wars media that further and expands the lore for Galaxy's Edge, the Disney-based theme park dedicated to the Star Wars universe. The game releases on Oculus Quest on November 19, with a part 2 due out sometime in 2021.