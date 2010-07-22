Star Wars fans have been 'forgiving' of games, The Force Unleashed II will be 'better,' says LucasArts

What is it with game developers being all apologetic lately? FirstMolyneux bashes Fable II, now LucasArts is apologizing for the not-so-good Star Wars games of the past.

"Star Wars fans have been forgiving over the years," saidExecutive ProducerHaden Blackman inan interview with MCV, continuing, "But we don't take that for granted. We are so paranoid about tarnishing Star Wars. We want to make every game as good as possible, but it doesn't always work out that way."

I'd never call Star Wars fans or gamers anything close to "forgiving" - if they don't like something, they make it known with the most purified vitriol available - but the sentiment is appreciated. And yes, we'll still buy new Star Wars games despite some failures. Okay, a lot of failures.

Blackman also stated that LucasArts sees TheForce Unleashed as a "big Star Wars event," and thatThe Force Unleashed II is a "better game."Based on what we've seen, the sequel does appear to fix some of the bothersome issues ofits disappointing, but full-of-potential predecessor.

[Source:MCVviaCVG]

