Star Wars Episode 1: Racer coming to Switch and PS4 next week

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, a full-fat remaster of the 1999 racing game, will launch on Switch and PS4 on Tuesday, June 23 following a minor delay.

Developer Aspyr Media announced the updated release date on Twitter . "We are slated to release on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 23rd," it said. "Thank you for your continued support, .gifs, and kind comments as we've worked on this release."

The game was originally scheduled to launch on May 12, but was delayed "due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry," Aspyr said on May 11 . Given the state of the world and all, the fact that it only suffered a roughly five-week delay is probably pretty fortunate.

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer looks like a faithful recreation of the podracing classic, right down to the 90s CGI, but it's also got some new tricks for current platforms. "We’ve done a lot of work to make sure that the game feels comfortable in all configurations, including playing with each individual Joy-Con," said Aspyr producer James Vicari.

You can learn more about the making of the original Star Wars Episode 1: Racer in this deep-dive with Retro Gamer , who spoke to several developers from the original team. Racer is a relic of the golden age of LucasArts Star Wars games, and it hasn't been touched since the Dreamcast port in 2000, so we're excited to see how it holds up after 20 years.