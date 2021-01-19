Splinter Cell VR job listing hints at "multiplayer content"

Ubisoft's upcoming Splinter Cell VR game could have a multiplayer component.



A recent job listing at the company's Dusseldorf studio drops several hints suggesting that at least some of the game will take place online.

As spotted by RoadtoVR, a listing for a senior lead game designer (focused on the new Splinter Cell game) says that Ubisoft is "looking for a project owner & senior multiplayer lead game designer to lead the Dusseldorf team to define and deliver the multiplayer content of the game."

The listing also states that the successful candidate will "define and implement the multiplayer vision shared by the creative director and the game director," and "define the multiplayer systems and game modes for the game and [...] ensure that the online technology is developed and available to make your choice a reality."

That sounds as though the multiplayer component of the game might still be in the relatively early stages of development, with ideas outlined by the lead developers but not really built on yet. Given that we don't know much about Sam Fisher's upcoming VR outing, that's not too surprising, but there is one interesting snippet elsewhere in the job listing: one required qualification is "experience in multiplayer development," but while knowledge of PC systems is compulsory, console and mobile VR are only "desirable" traits, suggesting that Ubisoft will be focusing on PC VR rather than PS VR.

After years of teases and rumours about a new Splinter Cell game, Ubisoft finally offered official confirmation of Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed VR games in September last year. That's not great news for those who are hoping for a more mainstream return for Sam Fisher, but perhaps it'll help pave the way for something new in future.

