Spider-Man: No Way Home script clears up lingering MJ question

The Spider-Man: No Way Home script is now available for everyone to read online (via Deadline). Among the treasure trove of details that have been collected so far is one key MJ moment that wasn’t quite made obvious in the final cut.

As spotted by user Tesgoul on Reddit, the post-memory wipe meeting between Peter (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) in the coffee shop is a little less ambiguous in the script.

On the page, Peter’s awkward dialogue with his one-time girlfriend is intercut with the direction that MJ is having "a flicker of déjà vu on her face." Their final interaction is more clear-cut, with the camera holding on MJ as she’s "watching Peter go… with a lingering sense of recognition?"

Of course, scripts aren’t hard-and-fast – and can be tweaked right up until the day of shooting. Still, it appears that, whatever plans are in place for Tom Holland’s character moving forward, Doctor Strange’s spell to make everyone forget Peter Parker was Spider-Man may not be 100 per cent effective.

That wasn’t the only thing not to make it from script to screen in one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Co-screenwriter Chris McKenna told Yahoo that "big characters" were cut in the formative stages of writing. "We had to tell a story that felt like we were telling a personal story for our main character," he added.

Next up for Spidey is Spider-Man: Freshman Year, a new animated series coming to Disney Plus. For more on the Marvel adventures coming to the streamer, check out our guide to new Marvel TV shows.