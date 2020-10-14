Spider-Man: Miles Morales suit includes Spider-Cat in a backpack

New Spider-Man: Miles Morales footage shows off a Spider-Cat side quest and special suit that is too cute to bear. Check out the footage from Game Informer above, and read on for what will definitely be complete sentences and not just incoherent cat-related babbling.

In the footage, Miles gets a notification on his Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app about a bodega robbery. Like most bodegas in NYC, this one had an adorable resident cat (also named Spider-Man) who was sadly nabbed in the robbery, as well. But don't fret, as Miles rescues Spider-Man the cat from a warehouse, where he's safely tucked inside a backpack. Yes, CAT IN A BACKPACK!

Miles returns Spider-Cat to the bodega, where he nestles back into his bed on top of the counter. The NYC realism is undeniable here, although most bodega cats I've encountered are sleeping in one of the fruit bins.

It seems like when you complete this Spider-Man: Miles Morales side quest, you'll get a special Spider-Cat suit that includes a cool hoodie for 'Other Spider-Man' (as the bodega owner calls Miles) and a backpack containing Spider-Man the cat. But wait, that's not all. Spider-Cat has a freakin' tiny Spider-Man mask on, and will help you out in a finishing move by clawing a bad guy's face. This is all too much for me to handle, I think I need to lie down.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases for PS5 on November 12, and if people weren't already sold on it, you bet your ass Spider-Cat has sealed the deal for many.