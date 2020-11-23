Sony invests in new manga service Mangamo as it expands to Android

The digital manga subscription service Mangamo has launched its Android app, with a 30-day free trial available for new users. This growth comes after the completion of a new investment round which includes capital from Sony's investment arm, the Sony Innovation Fund.

"Mangamo is ushering in a new frontier in digital manga that makes it as widely available and easily binge-able as anime for fans everywhere, "says the Sony Innovation Fun's chief investment manager Gen Tsuchikwa in the announcement. "This investment signifies our confidence and excitement in Mangamo's role in the growing global manga market and the possibilities for this new, influential consumer touchpoint of entertainment IP."

(Image credit: Mangamo)

Mangamo is a $4.99 monthly subscription service, offering ad-free, unlimited access to over 300 manga titles - more manga than any other comics reading subscription service. Titles include Fire Force, Attack On Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Fairy Tail, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, In/Spectre, Knights of Sidonia, and Ajin: Demi-Human. It's most recent major additions are The Most Tsundere Boss in History and The Warrior Demigods, Champions of Sparta.

Mangamo has also begun its own original manga line, starting with a series based on the Netflix anime Japan Sinks 2020.

Mangamo founder/CEO Buddy Marini says the expansion to Android is part of their goal to be the best way to read manga.

"Mangamo was created by manga fans, for manga fans. Our purpose is to connect the manga community to manga creators and provide an easy and affordable way to read and discover tons of new manga whenever you want, in the palm of your hand,” Marini says. "Being available on Android means bringing manga to even more people all over the world, and we encourage everyone to let us know what they think so we can make Mangamo the best way to read and discover manga.”

