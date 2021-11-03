Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a new puzzler starring the Moomins

A Moomin video game adaptation is in the works.

Revealed just earlier today on November 3, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is now in development at Hyper Games, an independent games developer based in Oslo, Norway.

According to the official website of the new adaptation, it's a "wholesome and musical puzzle adventure set in Moominvalley," where Snufkin and his friends will need to preserve their nature against a strict Park Keeper.

🌱🎼 Announcement time ⚠️ Snufkin and his friends need to preserve nature and defend Moominvalley against the strict Park Keeper in this wholesome and musical puzzle adventure set in Moominvalley. @MoominOfficial #snufkin #moomin #gamedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/zMYqsvqbfbNovember 3, 2021 See more

Right now, we don't really have any other details to go on for the new game headed up by Snufkin. One would assume members of the Moomin family would appear in the new adventure game, and we've certainly got our fingers crossed that the likes of Moominpappa will be showing up to lend Snufkin a hand.

Nonetheless, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley looks like it's well worth keeping an eye on over the next few years. Here's hoping we'll hear about a potential release date and platforms, as well as how the game from Hyper Games actually plays, sooner rather than later.

A cursory Google search shows that this isn't actually the first time that Tove Jansson's beloved series has been adapted into a video game. Moomin's Tale released for the Game Boy Color all the way back in 1999, featuring six different stories, all of which take place from the perspective of the Moomintroll. There have also been a slate of mobile games based on the world of Moomin, including most notably Welcome to Moominvalley, a charming farming sim where players build a Moominvalley of their own.

