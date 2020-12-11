Smash Bros. Ultimate is adding Sephiroth to the fighter roster

Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy series is coming to the Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter roster later this month. The newest Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter was revealed in an epic, and remarkably dark trailer.

Smash Bros. Ultimate's second fighter pass has already added Min Min from Arms and Steve from Minecraft to the roster of playable characters. With Sephiroth being the third new character included in the fighter pass, we still have three unknown fighters still to be added, as well as new stages and music.

Challenger packs always add the fighter's own unique level and selection of music, and we got a good look at Sephiroth's level and music in the reveal trailer. We also get to see some of Sephiroth's moves, which mostly involve him swinging around his massive sword and slinging energy blasts at foes. Check out the trailer for Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate below (and don't worry, Mario doesn't actually get impaled):

If you haven't updated your Smash Bros. Ultimate client in a while, the first Fighter Pass added five new characters to the roster including Joker from Persona 5, Hero from Dragon Quest 11, Banjo & Kazooie, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, and Byleth from Fire Emblem. The first DLC can be yours for about $25, while the second DLC costs a bit more at $30, presumably because it's slated to add an extra character.

