Skater XL is dropping in on PC and console in July

Skater XL has been in Steam Early Access since late 2018, but it's officially dropping in on Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC on July 7. Check out the latest trailer below.

The highly-anticipated skate game, which maps the skater's left and right feet onto each respective joystick, will be available for digital download on all platforms. There will be limited physical copies at select retail locations for PS4 and Xbox One.

We got a chance to preview Skater XL in April, and it certainly looks like a realistic take on iconic SoCal skate culture. Not only can you skate some famous spots in the new Downtown LA map, but you'll be able to do it as some of the best pro skaters of today: Tom Asta, Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith, and Brandon Westgate. Or, if you're me, you'll create a wild looking custom skater to take on a skate tour through SoCal.

That Skater XL spent so long in Steam Early Access meant developer Easy Day Studios had a ton of player feedback and custom maps to examine, which helped streamline its Downtown LA build. The full-fat game will still support mods on PC, so if you're looking to skate a picture-perfect recreation of a small Russian town, be my guest.

Skater XL looks like the chill West Coast cousin to Session's grimy, hardcore East Coast take on skateboarding. It's great that we've got two different skateboarding games to enjoy in 2020 - we've certainly waited long enough.