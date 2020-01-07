The Sims 4 has reached peak millennial with its new Tiny Living expansion

Why does it seem like The Sims 4 is acutely aware that its core player base consists of older millennials? First, it served up Harry Potter nostalgia with R e alm of Magic , then Discover University let us relive college minus that bit when you vomited into your own radiator, and now, with this latest Stuff Pack, it's reminding us to be more eco-friendly, because we're the future. Check out the trailer for the Tiny Living expansion below.

The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff pack is precisely what it sounds like. Say goodbye to a big ol' house with a big ol' carbon footprint and move into a space that only takes up 100 tiles on the Build Mode board. If you choose to be more Greta Thunberg and less Donald Trump, you'll get special bonuses for moving onto a Tiny Home Residential Lot. And according to the official press release on EA.com, your decidedly more humble digs come with myriad benefits: "In addition to friendlier bills, smaller spaces are good for encouraging relationships to bloom, and you'll have plenty of leftover yard space for a garden."

The trailer also shows off the new murphy bed, which folds up into the wall when you're not using it. If that sounds slightly dangerous, skip to 00:41 for a prime example of the perils of a murphy bed gone rogue. Volatile folding beds aside, the tiny homes pictured in the trailer are honestly really cute, especially when compared to the microscopic bedroom in my NYC apartment…

The Tiny Living Stuff Pack will also drop in some brand new chunky knit sweaters to put on your Sim while they listen to The Neighbourhood's 'Sweater Weather' in their cozy, eco-friendly new digs. It's so millennial I wouldn't be surprised if any attempts to expand beyond the 100 tile space are met with an 'Ok, boomer' pop-up. I love it.

The new expansion will be available on PC and Mac on January 21, and on console February 4. No word yet on how much it will cost, but we'll keep you updated.