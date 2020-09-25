Several classic Metal Gear and Castlevania games are now available on GOG

A trio of classic Metal Gear games have just been made available on PC by Konami, through GOG.

Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance are all now available for purchase on GOG. Additionally, there's a Konami Collection available through the storefront, which contains 5 of Konami's classic retro adventure games.

Included in the Konami Collection bundle is Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest, and Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse. There's also Contra and Super C featured in the bundle alongside the classic Castlevania trio.

This actually isn't the first time that classic Metal Gear games have arrived on PC. Two years after their respective releases on console, Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance would both launch on PC, but they've been missing from the platform entirely now for nearly two decades.

If you played 2015's Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, you might be interested in giving the original Metal Gear a go. Spoilers for the former game here, but if you're aware of the twist ending of The Phantom Pain, it actually feeds into the original Metal Gear in a pretty fascinating way. Hideo Kojima actually found a way to make the most recent Metal Gear game link to the debut game in the series, which is pretty intriguing.

As for the future of the Metal Gear series, it's anyone's guess, but a rumor earlier this week had Metal Gear Solid being entirely remade as a PS5 exclusive. We'll have to wait and see whether this particular rumor comes to fruition.