Selina Kyle's origin retconned for Batman/Catwoman special by King and Leon

DC's previously announced Batman/Catwoman Special #1 from Batman/Catwoman series writer Tom King has added artist John Paul Leon and colorist Dave Stewart to its creative team, for a story that explores the deeper connections shared by Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle before they even took on their costumed identities.

Batman/Catwoman Special #1 main cover (Image credit: DC)

"This July, the Eisner nominated 'Black Death in America' team of Tom King and John Paul Leon will reunite for a one-shot interlude in Tom King, Clay Mann, and Tomeu Morey's twelve-issue Batman/Catwoman comic book maxiseries," reads DC's announcement.

"This special one-off issue, meticulously illustrated by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night) with color by Dave Stewart, traces the life of Selina Kyle from her earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along," it continues. "Some great romances are destined to be."

(Image credit: DC)

Set in an alternate timeline where Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle remained together following Selina leaving Bruce at the altar in Tom King's Batman run, this addition of Batman to Selina's past would be something new to continuity.

The July one-shot will take the place of the 12-issue Batman/Catwoman series' regular monthly issue in July.

"The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers?" DC's announcement states. "Whether it was fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics."

(Image credit: DC)

The story has run throughout the couple's timeline, even introducing a new version of their daughter Helena Wayne as the Batwoman of an alt-future.

Batman/Catwoman Special #1 is due out July 20, with covers from John Paul Leon, Lee Weeks, and Bill Sienkiewicz.

