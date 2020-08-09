Sega may port more games to PC following the success of Persona 4 Golden

Sega says it is looking to "actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam and new platforms" following reports Persona 4 Golden's sales were "much stronger than expected".

Persona 4 Golden released on PC in June after a surprise announcement – and then a surprise release – at the 2020 PC Gaming Show. It was a pleasant shock for Persona fans, particularly as the publisher doesn't often port its products and this is the first time a Persona game has been available on PC. It went on to quickly clock up 500,000 players , which means Persona 4 Golden sold more on PC in its debut month than it did on PlayStation Vita in Japan over several years combined.

In a financial presentation spotted by Persona Central (thanks, PC Gamer ) Sega bosses were asked if the unanticipated success of Persona 4 Golden had prompted them to consider porting any other games to PC.

"We remastered Persona 4 the Golden, a title previously sold on the PlayStation Vita, and released it for sale on Steam this fiscal year. Because of the game’s critical acclaim and its low selling price, sales were much stronger than expected," explained Sega Sammy President and COO, Haruki Satomi.

"We will continue to actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam and new platforms. We are also negotiating with platform holders for new games in the future, and we’re considering ways to sell under favourable conditions for each title. Among them are measures such as preparing PC versions of the titles from the beginning, with multi-platform releases in mind."

