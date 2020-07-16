Sean Murphy's White Knight-verse expands into Harley Quinn's 'Digital First' title

DC readers looking forward to October's Murphy-verse spin-off title Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn co-written by Sean Murphy and Katana Collins along with artist Matteo Scalera will get a preview of sorts later this month.

A prequel story co-written Murphy and Collins then illustrated by Murphy will be July 31's installment of the new 'Digital First' series Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red.

In addition that that news, Thursday DC has also released a four-page preview of October 20's Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #1, along with its two covers. Check it out here:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC/Black Label) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: DC/Black Label) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: DC/Black Label) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: DC/Black Label) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: DC/Black Label) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: DC/Black Label)

"Working with Sean has allowed us to leverage our creative partnership’s best advantages," Collins said in an announcement the digital preview and the release of the preview pages of the main series. "Living and working together lets us be constant sounding boards for each other and that back and forth feedback has been a huge help and inspiration in crafting my vision of Harley Quinn for this story."

Collins debuted in comics with 2015's Blood Violin, a creator-owned OGN with Murphy. On her own, she is the author of the prose novels Callback and Capturing You, and was an associate producer on the Nickelodeon series Nick News with Linda Ellerbee.

"While developing Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, it became clear that there were rich backgrounds and stories to explore beyond the main series," said Murphy. "I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Katana, Matteo, and Matt Hollingsworth to enrich and expand this world in a way that’s just as rewarding for new readers as it is for loyal Batman: White Knight fans."

This title is part of an informal grouping of DC/Black Label titles set in the continuity of Murphy's Batman: White Knight series. After two successful limited series, Murphy has said he's working on a third, tentatively titled Batman: Beyond the White Knight.