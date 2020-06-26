Harley Quinn gets weekly Digital First series Black + White + Red

Following yesterday's hammer-smashing teaser, DC has announced Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, a 14-part digital-first limited series featuring a whole host of creators both new to Harley and who have worked on her adventures before – including co-creator Paul Dini.

The series will publish in black and white, as the title implies, with the addition of the color red in ways unique to each story. First up is 'Harleen: Red', a tale by writer/artist Stjepan Šejić which ties into his previous series Harleen. Pages from that story can be seen here.

Following Šejić, subsequent chapters will feature work by Dini, former Harley Quinn ongoing series creative team Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Chad Hardin, Erica Henderson, Saladin Ahmed, Joe Quinones, and more. The stories are standalone, told in an anthology format.

"Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is a great addition to our Digital First lineup," says Hank Kanalz, DC's SVP of Publishing Strategy & Support Services, in the series' announcement. "Each story stands on its own, and this series gives our talent teams the freedom and flexibility to tell innovative stories that could be part of or separate from regular continuity. Everyone has a unique vision for Ms. Quinn—it'll be fun to see what their creativity delivers."

"This is such a cool series with killer art," adds Mark Doyle, DC Executive Editor. "Senior Editor Chris Conroy had the idea to riff on the classic Batman: Black & White series but to do it with Harley in that irreverent, fun way that only Harley can do—and DC Digital First seemed like the perfect format to tell these stories."

The first chapter of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is available now on platforms like readdc.com and comiXology, with subsequent chapters releasing digital-first on Fridays.

DC did not announce plans to publish the series in print following the Digital First release. The publisher has not responded to inquiries regarding any future print plans.