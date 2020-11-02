James Bond actors Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan pay tribute to Sean Connery

A flood of tributes to Sean Connery have been posted online after the James Bond actor died aged 90. The Hollywood legend passed away in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Connery was the original 007, playing the secret agent in seven movies between 1962 and 1983.

Among the first to issue their condolences were Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli via the 007 Twitter account. “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery,” they said. “He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words – 'The name’s Bond... James Bond' – he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Current 007 Daniel Craig also issued a statement via the James Bond Twitter account. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more,” he said. “He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Fellow former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Connery’s legacy. “You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.” Brosnan played 007 four times between 1995 and 2002.

Sir Roger Moore’s legacy account, run by the late actor’s family and office, posted: “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond.” Moore starred in seven Bond movies between 1973 and 1985.

Other big Hollywood names took to social media to share their condolences and memories of Connery. “Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen," Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill, who worked with Connery in the 1990 spy thriller The Hunt for Red October, tweeted. "But all that charisma and power – that was utterly unique to Sean,”

“Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable,” said Star Trek actor George Takei, while Wolverine star Hugh Jackman tweeted: “I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.”

Connery first played James Bond in 1962's Dr. No, portraying the character again in 1963's From Russia with Love, and 1954's Goldfinger. After stepping down as Bond after 1971's Diamonds Are Forever, he would once again return to the role in the unofficial Bond movie Never Say Never Again – a titled that nodded to his initial reluctance to return as Bond.

After his final on-screen role in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Connery retired, though did make fleeting voice appearances, including returning as Bond in the video game From Russia with Love.