Sea of Thieves season 3 trailer outlines Jack Sparrow adventures and items

Sea of Thieves Season 3 is here, and Rare has now outlined what's coming in a new overview trailer.

Season 3, A Pirate's Life, brings with it a boatload of new content and cosmetics to chase and buy. The star of the show is undoubtedly Jack Sparrow, who is joined by tons of Pirates of the Caribbean themed stories to get lost in.

There are five Tall Tales to bring you through the story with Jack Sparrow. They all seem to feature quite a few cutscenes, and some of the most distinct and large-scale content ever put into the game. While enjoying the story, you'll be able to earn achievements, commendations, and cosmetics, including the Sunken Sorrow Ship Parts and the Cursed Captain Hat and Sails.

There also appears a bunch of new enemies has been added to the game, including Sirens, Phantoms from the Sea of the Damned, and a variety of Ocean Crawlers.

As it's a new season, there are also 100 new levels to work through. Each brings new rewards which are free to all players. The beautiful-looking Blue Horizons boat is up for grabs, alongside the Daring Deceiver clothing set for those looking to be a little more dapper on the high-seas. It's also noted that Emissary Rewards have been refreshed and players will be able to climb through the reputation tiers for the companies to earn new loot. There is a new Plunder Pass to buy, giving you another set of levels to climb through, complete with Zeus themed items.

Of course, for those who really want to splash out, there are new Pirate Emporium items. This is the game's microtransaction store which allows you to buy items wholesale. Unsurprisingly, a lot of the stuff in here is Pirates of the Caribbean themed. If you are willing to part with a little real-world money, you can dress up as Jack Sparrow and other characters from the movies.

You can even buy the Prison Dog, the foil of Pirates trying to get out of jail, everywhere.

All in all, there is just a lot to get lost in here. This looks like one of the biggest content updates in the game's history. If you've been looking for a good reason to jump back into Sea of Thieves, this seems like the perfect opportunity.

