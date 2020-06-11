Sackboy: A Big Adventure is bringing LittleBigPlanet to PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a new entry in the LittleBigPlanet universe, was announced for PS5 at Sony's Future of Gaming event.

It's not a numbered LittleBigPlanet installment, but Sackboy: A Big Adventure seems to have everything we loved about Media Molecule's craft-'em-up action-platformers. The reveal trailer for Sackboy: A Big Adventure showed off a gorgeous papercraft aesthetic which has been used to build a rich suite of stunning environments, from tropical forests to high-tech dungeons to sparkling metropolises.

Where previous LittleBigPlanet games largely focused on 2.5D platforming, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is clearly loaded with different perspectives and challenges. In addition to standard platforming, we saw isometric boss fights, top-down slide races, and plenty of perspective-breaking excitement. We've still got staples like bounce pads and grappling hooks, but Sackboy: A Big Adventure looks like a much more dynamic platformer.

Sackboy is obviously the face of the game, but an adorable purple Sackgirl was also a key character in the trailer. It's unclear if she's an official protagonist or merely a custom Sackboy design, but the consistency of her appearances has us leaning toward the former. We saw two other custom Sackboys in the party as well, confirming that four-player multiplayer is back.

We didn't get a release date for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, sadly, but it's safe to assume that Sony will want to get a PlayStation icon like Sackboy out sooner rather than later.

For more, check out our growing list of the biggest new games of 2020 on the way.