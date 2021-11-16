Ruined King: A League of Legends story just got a surprise launch with PS5 and Xbox Series X compatibility

Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, the first two games from League of Legends developer Riot Games' publishing arm, are out now.

Publisher Riot Forge revealed that Ruined King, a strategy game originally due to release in 'early 2021', would also be releasing today, and will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions coming soon via free upgrades and with backwards compatibility. The game was delayed out of its original window in December 2020, and there's been little mention of it since.

Riot Forge also confirmed that Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm game from the developers of the Bit.Runner series and which was announced last week, has released on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic, and GOG.

The showcase also revealed that a third game, time-bending 2D platformer Convergence, will launch in 2022, along with Song of Nunu, an adventure game from part of the team behind The Sexy Brutale, which is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC, also next year. Finally, a fifth game was teased, but other details are scarce.

Established in 2019, Riot Forge is Riot's publishing wing, focusing on stories set within the League of Legends universe. Ruined King was set to be its first title, but the impact of the pandemic is likely to have rearranged schedules. That does seem to mean that it's now hitting the ground running, with four games set to launch in the next 13 months.

Tempted by the world of League of Legends? Netflix series Arcane is the best introduction you could possibly have.