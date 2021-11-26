Rogue forum post claimed Splinter Cell: Blacklist was being taken offline

No, Ubisoft isn't banning players for asking about Splinter Cell: Blacklist's broken servers.

Yesterday on November 25, Kotaku reported that Ubisoft would begin banning players if they submitted support tickets about the online status of Splinter Cell: Blacklist. The servers of Blacklist have been broken for a fair while now, and a thread that pertained to have been written by a Ubisoft staff member warned players that they would be permanently banned from the publisher's forums if they entered support tickets about the status of Blacklist's servers.

However, the entire thing was actually a hoax. Ubisoft later contacted Kotaku to clarify that the user in question actually wasn't affiliated with them in any way, and players wouldn't be banned for asking about the online status of Splinter Cell: Blacklist via the publisher's forums.

Unfortunately, that doesn't really change anything for Blacklist's broken servers. While Ubisoft has no interest in banning users for asking about the game's servers, it doesn't appear to have any more interest in actually fixing those servers.

Rest in peace, Splinter Cell: Blacklist. There have been rumors swirling about the status of Splinter Cell for what feels like years now, but nothing has ever come from various claims from the far corners of the internet that Ubisoft is reviving the long-dormant series. Last month, a report claimed that Ubisoft is actively testing a Splinter Cell revival inspired by IO Interactive's excellent Hitman trilogy, but nothing has been confirmed by the publisher right now.

For a list of games that actually are on the immediate horizon, you can check out our new games 2021 guide for more.