Riot's upcoming game Valorant breaks Twitch viewing record

League of Legends studio Riot Games has a new game coming out soon called Valorant , and Twitch is already all about it.

As spotted by The Verge , Valorant peaked at 1.7 million concurrent viewers on Tuesday and broke the Twitch record for "single-day hours watched" in a single game category. That's quite an accomplishment for a game that isn't even out yet. And to be fair, Riot is working hard to ensure Valorant becomes a presence on Twitch.

In order to get a code, you need to connect your Riot Games and Twitch accounts and watch streams from designated Twitch streamers. Riot picked some of the most popular names in the game, including summit1g and Dr DisRespect, to give out random beta keys.

The second-ever game from Riot got a closed beta on Tuesday and is set to release on PC this summer. Valorant is a free-to-play, 5v5 shooter that marries tactical shooting with "hypernatural powers" that are unique to each character. "Shooting in Valorant is precise, consequential, and highly-lethal - we want you to win on your skill and strategy alone," Riot says.

To achieve their goal of providing a balanced playground, Riot is building Valorant around a resilient infrastructure. "128-tick servers, at least 30 frames per second on most min-spec computers (even dating back a decade), 60 to 144+ FPS on modern gaming rigs, a global spread of datacenters aimed at <35ms for players in major cities around the world, a netcode we’ve been obsessing over for years, and a commitment to anti-cheat from day one."