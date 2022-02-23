Resident Evil Outbreak art has a prettier alligator and people think a remaster is on the way

The Resident Evil website has been updated and now features upgraded models of characters from Resident Evil Outbreak, fuelling remaster rumors.

As spotted by Alex Aniel on Twitter , Capcom has updated the Resident Evil Biohazard Portal on its website, adding new assets, screenshots, and descriptions to the history page for Resident Evil Code: Veronica, Outbreak, and Outbreak File 2.

Looks like they've been touched up a little beyond upscaling. pic.twitter.com/UuyAqDOwRDFebruary 22, 2022 See more

To see these changes for yourself, you'll need to log in using your Capcom ID. Thankfully though, Resident Evil fan account Project Umbrella has shared some of the new renders onto Twitter. As we can see, the alligator and hyenas from Resident Evil: Outbreak and Outbreak File 2 have had subtle reworks so that they’d look slightly more at home on current-gen consoles, compared to the PS2 back in the early 2000s.

These new renders have of course got Resident Evil fans talking with many theorizing that this new website content could be a sign of more Resident Evil remasters on the horizon. Although purely speculation at the moment, Resident Evil: Outbreak and Outbreak File 2 could be a welcome addition to the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X due to both of the games featuring online playability.

It also wouldn’t be out of character for Capcom to bring back more fan-favorite Resident Evil games, especially considering the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident Evil 3 remake. We might not have to wait too much longer to see more clues towards a potential remaster either, as upon entering the website, users are presented with a message which says there will be another update on March 1, 2022.

Want to play a Resi remake sooner rather than later? Take a look at this Resident Evil: Code Veronica fan remake which is due to release this year.