Resident Evil 8 could finally be on the way if this rumor is accurate

Resident Evil 7 gave Capcom's horrifying world a strong new direction, but then the franchise went right back to Raccoon City '98 with Resident Evil 2 . It would have been disappointing if the remake wasn't so darn good (and if it didn't get us so excited to play Resident Evil 3 next). Still, the true future of Resident Evil is calling, and until we can get any official answers from Capcom, we can look to at least one well-established leaker for answers.

According to AestheticGamer (also known as DuskGolem), Resident Evil 8 has actually been in the works since late 2016 - right around when development would have been wrapping up on Resident Evil 7.

However, it actually got officially scrapped and the project rebooted only like 6-7 months ago, so the "final" RE8 version hasn't even been in development for a full year yet. Now these reboots often go faster because some assets and such are carried over, but don't expect RE8January 21, 2020

which will probably release next year, but it's not a remake nor RE8.And that's all I'm gonna' say, now don't bother me about RE for a while please.January 21, 2020

Why should we trust this one source on all of these specifics? AestheticGamer has a solid history of leaks, especially leaks pertaining to the Resident Evil series; everything from early details on Resident Evil 7's Not A Hero DLC to confirming Resident Evil: Resistance was connected to the Resident Evil 3 remake before the latter was officially announced.

As with all leaks and rumors, it's still worth taking this update on Resident Evil 8's development with many grains of salt, of course. That said, it's a sensible explanation for why we haven't heard anything more about where Resident Evil is headed in the future. If the story's true, hopefully we won't have to wait another four years before Resident Evil 8 returns us to the creepy new world of mold monsters.