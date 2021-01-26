Be warned, a Resident Evil 8 boss fight has leaked online

A new Resident Evil 8 Village boss fight has leaked online.

Earlier today on January 26, a snippet of gameplay footage from Resident Evil 8 emerged on YouTube. Capcom was extremely quick to get the footage taken down however, and it's now nowhere to be found on the site whatsoever.

It would appear that this segment is an extended sequence of a section of Resident Evil 8 that actually leaked last month in December. You might recall that Capcom was the victim of a ransomware attack late last year, and when the publisher refused to pay the attackers, developer build sections of Resident Evil 8 were leaked online, including one particular boss fight.

It's this boss fight that has re-emerged today in an extended gameplay demo. If you're particularly looking forward to the next entry in Capcom's horror franchise, we advise you to be extra vigilant when browsing forum sites like Reddit and ResetEra, and streaming sites like YouTube.

Thankfully, there's now just over a few months to go until Resident Evil 8 finally launches on May 7, 2021. When it arrives in May, the horror sequel will be releasing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, as Capcom has made good on their pledge of finding a way to get the game running on last-generation hardware. If you're eager to experience a slice of the game ahead of time, you can download the new Resident Evil Maiden demo, which is exclusive for PS5 players.

For every tiny clue and detail we noticed in the recent Resident Evil Showcase earlier this month, head over to our full Resident Evil 8 gameplay breakdown for more.