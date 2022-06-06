Resident Evil 4 remake has Code Veronica fans pining for their own new game

Resident Evil 4 remake's announcement has fans of Resident Evil: Code Veronica pining for a similar remake.

Last week at PlayStation's State of Play presentation, Capcom unveiled the much-rumored Resident Evil 4 remake, slated for launch next year. The new remake got Resident Evil fans talking of a potential remake for another beloved game: Code Veronica, a good example of which can be seen in the poll run by YouTuber Suzi Hunter just below.

Which classic RE title do you think should get the RE Engine treatment next?June 3, 2022 See more

Hunter's poll had 68.1 percent of over 23,000 people voting for a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake. Other long time Resident Evil fans, like LimitedRunGames' Alex Aniel, directed Code Veronica fans to ask Capcom nicely for a remake of the 2000 Sega Dreamcast game.

Resident Evil 4 remake now has a release date, which means development is nearing completion. If you'd like the dev team to remake CODE: Veronica next, the best you can do as a fan is let Capcom know (be nice about it, of course!). 😀June 3, 2022 See more

In fact, a really good indication of just how much Resident Evil fans want a Code Veronica remake is the fact that a group of them are doing just that. Earlier this year in January, a group of dedicated fans announced they'd be remaking Code Veronica in the style of Resident Evil 2 and 3's remakes, and would be launching later this year in 2022.

As for the Resident Evil 4 remake, we won't have to wait that long until we can get our hands on it. The remake launches early next year on March 24, giving Leon S. Kennedy's classic adventure a shiny coat of new paint. Capcom said the remake will deliver "truly next-gen visuals, modernized gameplay, and a reimagined, deeper storyline while faithfully preserving the essence and maintaining the legacy of the original."

