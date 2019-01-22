Resident Evil 2 remake will get Leon and Claire skins and a new mode in free DLC

The Resident Evil 2 remake is very good, and it's just a few days away. Ahead of the game's launch on Friday, Capcom recently held a Japanese launch event livestream (archived on YouTube , translated by Siliconera ) to detail the game's post-launch support, starting with a batch of bonus skins for protagonists Leon and Claire. Have a look:

Yep, Leon '98 and Claire '98 skins styled after the original, more overtly polygonal Resident Evil 2 will be released later this year. As Siliconera reports, the skins are tied to special PlayStation Store cards in Japan, but they'll be free to everyone on March 22. Hopefully that holds true for the West as well.

More excitingly, Capcom also announced a new mode called The Ghost Survivors, which was described as a randomized survival mode where players earn points and purchase new gear as they progress. In my head, it sounds like Let It Die meets Call of Duty zombies, but that's just speculation; details are scarce. This title screen is all we saw:

This mode is said to be a free addition which will be separated into episodes, with each episode adding different characters. Episode one will reportedly feature USS member Robert Kendo and Katherine, the daughter of Raccoon City's mayor. A ResetEra user also noted that the first volume is said to include a new enemy not seen in the base game. It's unclear when the first episode of Ghost Survivors will be released. I've reached out to Capcom for more information and will update this story if I hear anything.