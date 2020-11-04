Resident Evil 2 goes from the main menu to in-game in 20 seconds on Xbox Series X

A new gameplay video shows that Resident Evil 2 Remake only takes 20 seconds to load on Xbox Series X.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows Resident Evil 2 being cold booted from the main menu on the Xbox Series X. You can see that afterwards, the game quickly loads into the game’s main menu and once the player selects the continue game option, it takes just a couple more seconds to load the game, which spawns the player immediately into gameplay. It’s quite impressive.

Only 20 seconds to load Resident Evil 2 from the beginning on #SeriesX 😎 pic.twitter.com/Hi6wrrQmiHNovember 3, 2020

It’s important to note that Resident Evil 2 Remake is running via backwards compatibility in the video, but the load times are still extremely fast and there appears to be no lag. It’s unclear right now whether Resident Evil 2 Remake will be getting an optimized version for the Series X or whether it will only be available via backwards compatibility.

Gameplay from a number of other games has been shared online that shows the Xbox Series X in action. Just recently, a YouTube video showed off gameplay of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt running in backwards compatibility on the Xbox Series X , and the fast travel load times are almost instantaneous.

The Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB SSD already installed, making load times for games especially fast compared to current-gen consoles. Games that run on current-gen consoles such as the Xbox One usually take quite some time to load directly into the game, so it’s exciting to see next-gen technology in action.

The Xbox Series X release date is just around the corner, with the console set to launch November 10, 2020.