Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (July 8-14)

1. Destroy your life building tiny bathrooms in Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders 2 uses the solid foundations of the original - exploration, monster bashing and increasingly elaborate crafting and construction projects - and adds new abilities like flying, breathing underwater and the blessed addition of fast travel. It's brilliant news for fans, an actual disaster for my personal life. I never considered a career in town planning but it turns out creating kitchens, public baths and barns can be even more satisfying than the bits where you get to twat big monsters with swords. Prepare to say goodbye to your evening plans and sleep because you just need to collect a few more materials to finish your swanky bathroom's towel rails. Rachel Weber

What: When: July 12

Where: Nintendo Switch, PS4

When: July 12

2. Bill Murray plus zombies... what more do you need?

The Dead Don't Die isn't like other zombie movies. Created by cult director Jim Jarmusch, the whole thing feels like one big private joke that you're slowly being let in on. The movie has been out in the US for a while but arrives in UK this week, complete with its cast of indie favorites and big names. Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny play small town cops, Selena Gomez is one of a gang of teens that rolls into town at a very bad time, Tilda Swinton is her divine and otherworldly self as an undertaker, and there are cameos from RZA, Iggy Pop, and more. You're not going to get many scares - even with all the flesh-eating zombies - but you will get plenty of laughs and a whole new appreciation for the undead. Rachel Weber

What: The Dead Don't Die

Where: UK movie theaters

When: July 12

3. Blazing Chrome may be more Contra than the new Contra

Weren't impressed by Contra Rogue Corps's 3D action and schlocky B-movie attitude when it was revealed as one of the new E3 2019 games? Rogue Corps could still turn out to be better than it looks by the time it arrives in September, but until then, Blazing Chrome will give you the classic Contra experience in everything but name. The new 2D, side-scrolling action game is unabashedly inspired by Contra 3: Alien Wars' retro war stories, from the nine-directional shooting to the hoverbike levels, and it looks like it more than does justice to its source material. Grab a friend for some co-op platforming (and so you have somebody to yell at when you get a game over) and prepare to party like it's 1992. Connor Sheridan

What: Blazing Chrome

Where: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

When: July 12

4. Crawl is proof that crocodiles and hurricanes are never a good mix

It doesn’t quite have the tongue-in-cheek tone of a Sharknado at its back, but don’t sleep on Crawl, a movie that is shaping up to be a worthy continuation of the recent mainstream horror renaissance. With The Hills Have Eyes director Alexandre Aja behind the camera, you just know it’s going to have its fair share of stomach-curdling (and stomach-ripping) moments.

It all revolves around a father and daughter who are trapped in their home during a Category 5 hurricane in Miami. If you’re not blown away by the premise, you’ll be pleased to hear that a delightfully creepy set of beasties, including several giant alligators, are lurking about in the flooded depths of the house’s crawlspace, just waiting to take hold. It feels like the perfect combo of the sewer section in the recent Resident Evil 2 remake meshed with the claustrophobic sensibilities of any good disaster movie. Just… please don’t kill off the family dog. Bradley Russell

What: Crawl

Where: Movie theater

When: July 12

5. The Sims 4: Island Living expansion is bringing the zen, dolphin, rubbish-collecting paradise to consoles

As a major Sims fanatic any new expansion pack fills me with absolute glee. But, unfortunately, The Sims 4: Island Living doesn't quite fulfil the same kind of life-simulating fun requirements as other packs. Despite the fact it introduced flipping dolphins, mermaids - complete with fully customisable tails, yessir - and a whole new island to play around with, the entire experience is just a bit, well, dull. Sparkling seas and sandy beaches can only get you so far after all. But, there is a sense of calm and peace that you probably won't find elsewhere in The Sims 4 world. Mingling with the dolphins is surprisingly zen, and although I can't seem to find a way to actually catch a ride on one of the buggers, there's something rather wonderful about just splashing around in the ocean with your sims. Yes, there could be more to it, but if you want something to scratch your vacationing itch without having to actually leave the country, then this might be one for you. Sam Loveridge

What: The Sims 4: Island Living expansion

Where: PS4 and Xbox One

When: July 16

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.